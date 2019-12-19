

Maj Gen Zainul Abedin’s janaza today

"His namaz-e-janaza will be held at Dhaka cantonment's central mosque at 10:00am on Thursday," said Rashedul Alam Khan, Assistant Director of Inter Service Public Relation Directorate (ISPR).

Maj Gen Zainul Abedin breathed his last on Tuesday at Mount Elizabeth Hospital at the age of 59.

After a namaz-e-janaza, his mortal remains will be taken to his village Chunoti of Satkania upazila by helicopter for burial around noon.

Born on January 1, 1960 in Satkania upazila of Chattogram, Maj Gen Zainul Abedin was commissioned in the Bangladesh Army in 1980.

He had been serving as the Prime Minister's Military Secretary since November 28, 2011. -UNB

















