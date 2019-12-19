Video
Thursday, 19 December, 2019, 11:21 PM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Overcrowded Dhaka

Published : Thursday, 19 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

Dear Sir

Dhaka is under extreme population pressure. More and more people gathering to the city to pursue a better life and better career. According to a recent study, it has been found that, about 57 per cent of Dhaka dwellers would have gone to villages had there been employment opportunities and basic civic facilities like good education and healthcare.
According to the study, particularly, five problems have been identified by city dwellers. Unsurprisingly, the top one is traffic jam. The second one is air pollution and third one is lack of safe drinking water. The fourth and fifth problems are respectively bad road condition and waterlogging.

When a city is as densely populated like Dhaka, these problems are bound to arise, particularly because of the intense pressure that overpopulation exerts on the city's infrastructure and other facilities. The authorities should recognise this.





Despite the fact that the infrastructure that has been developed in Dhaka in recent times is inadequate, no amount of infrastructure building can support a population this big. We must find a suitable solution.

Rasel Mahmud
Over mail 



