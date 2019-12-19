Competitors’ currency devaluation causing exports under pressure



Abdus Salam Murshedy



As a result in cost competitiveness the growing economies like Bangladesh are not in a position to make profits from their exports due to such alarming deprecation of the rival countries' currencies depreciation against dollars.

Such competitor countries want to increase their foreign currency reserves and retain earned dollars within their own countries.

To do this they continuously depreciate their currencies to give benefits to the exporters and remitters. Once remitters see they will get higher returns, they will send more foreign currencies to their relatives and exporters will also get more return against their forex.



This trend of devaluating local currency against foreign exchange hampers import as it increases costs of raw materials and inflation rises up.

As our export is dependent on imported goods, machinery and raw materials, the devaluation of taka will increase import costs resulting higher costs of doing business that ultimately ups costs of living.

Currently, RMG accounts more than 86 per cent of the total export earnings and if dollar is more appreciated business costs will be higher resulting low competiveness in the international marker.



But the countries which exports are less dependent on import do not face these challenges in product pricing and in costs of doing business and local currency devaluations hampers less on imports of raw materials.

Bangladesh in this regard is facing a tough competition as several of the competitor countries are continuously depreciating their local currencies against foreign exchanges in particular dollars.



We can't devalue like those countries as we have to keep in my about import costs though devaluation gives some benefits to exporters and remitters.

Export is facing a tough competition in pricing due massive devaluation neighbouring and other Asian countries which offers cheaper prices than Bangladesh as their exporters enjoy higher return against earned forex.



A few statistics may be quoted here that how our neighbouring countries are devaluating their local currencies. First Pakistan that one could get 102 Pakistani Rupee against one dollar in 2015 which increased to 154 Rupees against one dollar in 2019 as per latest exchange rate. It means that in just four years duration Pakistan depreciated their currency by 52 Rupees against dollar.



On the other hand one Vietnamese Dong exchange rate with dollar in the 2015 was 21,350 Dong against a dollar which at massive depreciation stands 23,173 Dong against a dollar that is 1823 Dong higher in just four years duration.

Turk did the same that four years ago one could exchange one dollar with 2.59 Turkish Lira but in 2019 the exchange rate between Dollar and Turkish Lira is about 6 Lira that is one gets 6 Lira against a dollar which is 3.5 Lira or around 200 per cent higher in just four years that Turk depreciated their local currency massively.

India also did the same that in 2015 one could get 63.61 Indian Rupee against one dollar but currently it is 70.79 Rupees in 2019 that in just four years duration they devalued their currency by over 7 Rupees against one dollar.



Bangladesh's competitor Vietnam is continuously depreciating their local currency which is giving extra benefits to their exporters but we are not in a position to do such appreciation of dollars resulting Vietnam offers lower prices of their readymade garment products in international marker whereas we are facing multifaceted challenges including higher wages, compliance costs and lower return against foreign currency in compare with other countries.



Vietnam, Pakistan, Turk, India and other competitors are boosting their exports with such supports of appreciating dollars. Bangladesh in this regard needs to do appreciate dollars or thin other options of supporting exporters.

Vietnam is also attracting more foreign direct investments and it is becoming a regional outperformer with a growth of 6.5 per cent in 2019 compared to an aggregate of 6.1 per cent for Asia.



Apart from currency Bangladesh's business competitiveness is also behind of several growing economies. Its manufacturing efficiency is behind other Asian economies. Bangladesh ranked 105th out of 141 countries in terms of doing business in the world as per Global Competitiveness Report 2019 which was 103rd in the last report.

Sri Lanka ranked 84th scoring 57.1, Nepal 108th scoring 51.6 and Pakistan 110th scoring 51.4 which shows Bangladesh still needs to do more improving its business infrastructure and make its exports competitive.



Our economy is facing new types of risks along with some of the traditional ones. Emerging risks with growing concerns include higher lead time as we do not have deep sea port, rise in energy price, low prices in international market and few others.

To overcome this situation it is inevitable to support the major export item that is export of readymade garments. In this regard I hope the government will think to provide a special incentive to the RMG exporters for at least two years and by this time exporters will be capable to fight with its competitors in pricing.



The another fact is that we are artificially holding our exchange rates but in our foreign exchange policy it is supposed to be free floating and being an exporter I like to say either the government to let Taka-Dollar exchange rate free floating aiming to be competitive on it free will say let the dollars be floating as per its own way or our Taka should be devalued against foreign currencies as the Asian countries are doing.



Apart from currency and business competiveness it is a matter of lead time that currently we are lagging behind many of our competitors. A deep sea port is a must for overcoming this higher lead time which is also another reason of losing ground in cost competiveness.

Once a deep sea port is there in Bangladesh, seaborne trade would take place directly from Bangladesh to its export destinations by mainline mother vessels and imports will also be directly to our country once deed sea port is there and it will lower lead time and will also help our exports to be more competitive in international market.



The writer is currently a member

of the parliament, a former president

of the BGMEA and managing director

of Envoy Group



















Currency exchange in particular dollars in international trade- a major component of doing business which exchange rates with different nations' own currency is becoming a major concern that exports of few countries are facing competition with others who are continuously depreciating their currencies against dollars.As a result in cost competitiveness the growing economies like Bangladesh are not in a position to make profits from their exports due to such alarming deprecation of the rival countries' currencies depreciation against dollars.Such competitor countries want to increase their foreign currency reserves and retain earned dollars within their own countries.To do this they continuously depreciate their currencies to give benefits to the exporters and remitters. Once remitters see they will get higher returns, they will send more foreign currencies to their relatives and exporters will also get more return against their forex.This trend of devaluating local currency against foreign exchange hampers import as it increases costs of raw materials and inflation rises up.As our export is dependent on imported goods, machinery and raw materials, the devaluation of taka will increase import costs resulting higher costs of doing business that ultimately ups costs of living.Currently, RMG accounts more than 86 per cent of the total export earnings and if dollar is more appreciated business costs will be higher resulting low competiveness in the international marker.But the countries which exports are less dependent on import do not face these challenges in product pricing and in costs of doing business and local currency devaluations hampers less on imports of raw materials.Bangladesh in this regard is facing a tough competition as several of the competitor countries are continuously depreciating their local currencies against foreign exchanges in particular dollars.We can't devalue like those countries as we have to keep in my about import costs though devaluation gives some benefits to exporters and remitters.Export is facing a tough competition in pricing due massive devaluation neighbouring and other Asian countries which offers cheaper prices than Bangladesh as their exporters enjoy higher return against earned forex.A few statistics may be quoted here that how our neighbouring countries are devaluating their local currencies. First Pakistan that one could get 102 Pakistani Rupee against one dollar in 2015 which increased to 154 Rupees against one dollar in 2019 as per latest exchange rate. It means that in just four years duration Pakistan depreciated their currency by 52 Rupees against dollar.On the other hand one Vietnamese Dong exchange rate with dollar in the 2015 was 21,350 Dong against a dollar which at massive depreciation stands 23,173 Dong against a dollar that is 1823 Dong higher in just four years duration.Turk did the same that four years ago one could exchange one dollar with 2.59 Turkish Lira but in 2019 the exchange rate between Dollar and Turkish Lira is about 6 Lira that is one gets 6 Lira against a dollar which is 3.5 Lira or around 200 per cent higher in just four years that Turk depreciated their local currency massively.India also did the same that in 2015 one could get 63.61 Indian Rupee against one dollar but currently it is 70.79 Rupees in 2019 that in just four years duration they devalued their currency by over 7 Rupees against one dollar.Bangladesh's competitor Vietnam is continuously depreciating their local currency which is giving extra benefits to their exporters but we are not in a position to do such appreciation of dollars resulting Vietnam offers lower prices of their readymade garment products in international marker whereas we are facing multifaceted challenges including higher wages, compliance costs and lower return against foreign currency in compare with other countries.Vietnam, Pakistan, Turk, India and other competitors are boosting their exports with such supports of appreciating dollars. Bangladesh in this regard needs to do appreciate dollars or thin other options of supporting exporters.Vietnam is also attracting more foreign direct investments and it is becoming a regional outperformer with a growth of 6.5 per cent in 2019 compared to an aggregate of 6.1 per cent for Asia.Apart from currency Bangladesh's business competitiveness is also behind of several growing economies. Its manufacturing efficiency is behind other Asian economies. Bangladesh ranked 105th out of 141 countries in terms of doing business in the world as per Global Competitiveness Report 2019 which was 103rd in the last report.Sri Lanka ranked 84th scoring 57.1, Nepal 108th scoring 51.6 and Pakistan 110th scoring 51.4 which shows Bangladesh still needs to do more improving its business infrastructure and make its exports competitive.Our economy is facing new types of risks along with some of the traditional ones. Emerging risks with growing concerns include higher lead time as we do not have deep sea port, rise in energy price, low prices in international market and few others.To overcome this situation it is inevitable to support the major export item that is export of readymade garments. In this regard I hope the government will think to provide a special incentive to the RMG exporters for at least two years and by this time exporters will be capable to fight with its competitors in pricing.The another fact is that we are artificially holding our exchange rates but in our foreign exchange policy it is supposed to be free floating and being an exporter I like to say either the government to let Taka-Dollar exchange rate free floating aiming to be competitive on it free will say let the dollars be floating as per its own way or our Taka should be devalued against foreign currencies as the Asian countries are doing.Apart from currency and business competiveness it is a matter of lead time that currently we are lagging behind many of our competitors. A deep sea port is a must for overcoming this higher lead time which is also another reason of losing ground in cost competiveness.Once a deep sea port is there in Bangladesh, seaborne trade would take place directly from Bangladesh to its export destinations by mainline mother vessels and imports will also be directly to our country once deed sea port is there and it will lower lead time and will also help our exports to be more competitive in international market.The writer is currently a memberof the parliament, a former presidentof the BGMEA and managing directorof Envoy Group