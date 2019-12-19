Prospects of BD-Vietnam business ties



Md Abdus Sobhan



The future of Bangladesh-Vietnam relations is extremely promising for the following reasons:

Firstly, there exists a strong foundation of historical relations between the two countries. Secondly, both Bangladesh and Vietnam have immense potential in terms of economic relations, given how both are the fast growing economies: Bangladesh is growing at 8.15 per cent, and Vietnam, at approximately 6.8 per cent. Thirdly, both countries are situated in Asia, a dynamic region. Bangladesh is the key strategic location in the business hub and member BIMSTEC. Strategically Vietnam is an important business hub and a member of ASEAN.



Bangladesh is one of the world's most densely-populated countries, with its people crammed into a delta of rivers that empty into the Bay of Bengal. The economy of Bangladesh is a developing market economy. It's the 39th largest in the world in nominal terms, and 29th largest by purchasing power parity; it is classified among the Next Eleven emerging market middle income economies and a frontier market. The financial sector of Bangladesh is the second largest in the subcontinent and one of the world's fastest growing economies.

As of 2019, Bangladesh's GDP per capita income is estimated as per IMF data at US$4,992 (PPP) and US$1,888 (nominal). Bangladesh is a member of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the World Trade Organization and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.



Vietnam now is one of the most dynamic emerging countries in East Asia. The economy of Vietnam is a socialist-oriented market economy, which is the 45th-largest in the world as measured by nominal gross domestic product (GDP) and 33rd-largest in the world as measured by purchasing power parity (PPP). Vietnam is a member of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the World Trade Organization.

According to a forecast by PricewaterhouseCoopers in February 2017, Vietnam may be the fastest-growing of the world's economies, with a potential annual GDP growth rate of about 5.1 per cent, which would make its economy the 20th-largest in the world by 2050. Vietnam has also been named among the Next Eleven and CIVETS countries.

According to a Vietnamese brief, Bangladesh has invested in four projects worth $ 615,000 in Vietnam, while Vietnam has invested in one project worth only $27,900 in Bangladesh. Vietnamese investment is thus very negligible indicating Bangladesh's failure to attract investment from Vietnam.



In fact, Bangladesh is looking for a reciprocal and comprehensive trade and investment ties with Vietnam. Currently, Bangladesh's exports to Vietnam include pharmaceutical products, jute and leather goods, and seafood, while Vietnam's major exports to Bangladesh include clinker and cement, rice, pepper, fiber, apparel, accessories and machinery.

The export earnings of Bangladesh from Vietnam amounted to US$ 53.47 million in FY 2018-19. During the period, Top 10 exporting products covering 54.81 per cent of the exports were fresh, chilled, frozen, salted Guts, Bladders and Stomachs of animals; Leather of animals without hair; Single Yarn of Jute or of other Textile based Fibers; Sacks and Bags of Jute; Slag, Dross, etc. from the manufacture of Iron or Steel; Sesame Seeds; Medicaments of Mixed or Unmixed Products; Raw Jute and T-Shirts, Vest of Cotton- knitted.

In FY 2017-18, imports of Bangladesh from Vietnam reached US$ 594.69 million. The Top 10 imported items by Bangladesh from Vietnam were Cement and Cement Clinkers; Rice; Telephone Sets and Cellular Phones; Pebbles, Stones and Gravel; Cotton Yarn other than Sewing Thread; Synthetic Filament Yarn; Leather further prepared after tanning or crusting; Structures and Parts of Structures; Woven Fabrics of Synthetic Filament Yarn; Natural Rubber and similar Natural Gums.



Counting ASEAN's FTA coverage and Vietnam's bilateral FTAs, the country has free market access at reduced tariffs rates and diminished non-tariff measures to an aggregated market of around 4.77 billion people that is 61.87 percent of the World Population. Bangladesh and the industrialists of the country may reap off the benefits of this massive market access of Vietnam if Bangladesh reaches Free Trade Agreement with Vietnam covering trade in goods and services, both. Bangladesh also should consider the Investment Protection Agreement with Vietnam that would give an edge to FTA.



Both Bangladesh and Vietnam are on the verge of further economic expansions in terms of export-import, investment and economic integration. This common interest between Bangladesh and Vietnam should render closer bilateral economic ties that would enable receiving the goals on or before the targeted timeline.



Bangladesh has made remarkable progress in reducing poverty, supported by sustained economic growth. Based on the international poverty line of $1.90 (using purchasing power parity exchange rate) a day, it reduced poverty from 44.2 percent in 1991 to 14.8 percent in 2016/17.



Vietnam's economic growth has been increasing since 2011, while inflation has remained in single digits. Well-balanced macroeconomic policies have helped restore stability and investor confidence, with growth being propelled by a surge in foreign direct investment and export-oriented manufacturing.



Vietnam needs to continue to develop a more dynamic market economy-one that can compete globally and deliver sustainable, equitable growth over the long term. Despite remarkable achievements in reducing poverty, serious development challenges remain, with income and other socioeconomic gaps still evident in pockets of ethnic minorities and other vulnerable groups.



For both countries, there are Possible area of Cooperation like Joint effort to explore business opportunity in agriculture and fisheries sectors; Encourage and welcome joint efforts to expand the cooperation in the areas like Skill Development, Tourism, Pharmaceuticals, ICT and Shipbuilding; Extend collaboration in trade and investment and to create favorable conditions for businesses to take part in fairs, exhibitions and seminars to be organized in the respective countries; Encourage Joint Venture in manufacturing electrical and electronic products; Organize and exchange visits of trade missions; Joint Study/ Research for identifying potential sector for investment may be chalk out and implemented.



Bangladesh Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry plays an important role to develop the business between two countries. Accordingly they have organized a lot of seminars to boost up the business and it works nicely. Within a short span of time on bolstering cooperation in the field of trade and investment, tourism and people to people contact between the two countries and need to increase the existing annual trade volume between the two countries from 920 million to 2 billion.



Enhanced and meaningful business ties between Bangladesh and Vietnam are guided by their common historical experiences, shared values and pragmatic efforts to trigger rapid socio economic growth and development.



The writer is an EC member of Bangladesh Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry





















