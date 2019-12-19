

Climate summit: A lost opportunity



However, nearly two hundred nations' representatives congregated aiming to finalizing the rulebook for the Paris Agreement-2015, which enjoins nations to limit global temperature below two degree Celsius. The Alliance of Small Island States, European countries, African and Latin American countries were keen enthusiasts to formulate a rulebook this year. In this summit it was expected that, the guideline will be formulated and the accord will be operational next year. Unfortunately, that ambition largely failed to materialize, since most of the world's largest carbon emitting countries failed to take action.



Notably, China and India, world's 1st and 4th largest carbon emitters consecutively made it clear that they do not intend to reduce their current carbon emission rate. Instead of taking responsibility, these countries emphasized the historical responsibility of rich countries of financing poor and affected countries. In other word they actually sabotaged the conference. The 2nd largest carbon emitter the USA played a spoiler's role accordingly.



Since COP25 failed to generate a positive outcome, COP26 is in the limelight which will be arranged in Glasgo next year. COP26 will carry special importance because the 2020 is the deadline of formulating rulebook for implementing Paris Agreement-2015.











It was highly expected that since the US is leaving the accord, rest of the higher carbon emitting parties will uphold the issue with added responsibility and will extend the sphere of their promise. In that place they deliberately chose to follow the US path, despite committing to stick to the agreement.



If COP26--scheduled to be organised in 2020--fails to bring the major carbon emitting countries under a common framework the future of the Paris Agreement will be at stake. Simultaneously, the future of our next generation and all the living beings of earth will be uncertain in the long run. United Nations Secretary General expressed his sheer disappointment over the COP25, held recently in Spain's capital Madrid. He remorsefully mentioned that the international community has lost an opportunity to prove its sincerity on mitigation, adaptation and finance to tackle the climate crisis. The summit ended with expressing the urge for new carbon cutting commitments. Some small island countries-which are about to be submerged --least developed countries and EU countries were pushing voluntary carbon cutting plans to curb global carbon emission. On the contrary, the largest carbon emitting countries were intentionally indifferent to the issue.However, nearly two hundred nations' representatives congregated aiming to finalizing the rulebook for the Paris Agreement-2015, which enjoins nations to limit global temperature below two degree Celsius. The Alliance of Small Island States, European countries, African and Latin American countries were keen enthusiasts to formulate a rulebook this year. In this summit it was expected that, the guideline will be formulated and the accord will be operational next year. Unfortunately, that ambition largely failed to materialize, since most of the world's largest carbon emitting countries failed to take action.Notably, China and India, world's 1st and 4th largest carbon emitters consecutively made it clear that they do not intend to reduce their current carbon emission rate. Instead of taking responsibility, these countries emphasized the historical responsibility of rich countries of financing poor and affected countries. In other word they actually sabotaged the conference. The 2nd largest carbon emitter the USA played a spoiler's role accordingly.Since COP25 failed to generate a positive outcome, COP26 is in the limelight which will be arranged in Glasgo next year. COP26 will carry special importance because the 2020 is the deadline of formulating rulebook for implementing Paris Agreement-2015.It was highly expected that since the US is leaving the accord, rest of the higher carbon emitting parties will uphold the issue with added responsibility and will extend the sphere of their promise. In that place they deliberately chose to follow the US path, despite committing to stick to the agreement.If COP26--scheduled to be organised in 2020--fails to bring the major carbon emitting countries under a common framework the future of the Paris Agreement will be at stake. Simultaneously, the future of our next generation and all the living beings of earth will be uncertain in the long run.