Victory Day celebration at Mongla Port

KHULNA, Dec 18: The Mongla Port Authority (MPA) has paid tributes to the martyrs of the Liberation War and celebrated the 48th anniversary of great Victory Day of Bangladesh on December 16 amid much enthusiasm and festivity.

To mark the day, MPA organised day-long programmes.

The day began with the observance of one-minute silence and placing of wreaths at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Later, all local and foreign ships observed one-minute continuous whistling.

The national flag was hoisted in presence of all the officers and staff members of MPA, said an official press release.

Acting MPA Chairman Yasmin Afsana inaugurated the programmes as chief guest.

