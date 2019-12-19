Thrust on protecting rights of migrant workers



To mark the International Migrants Day, balloons being released on Town Hall ground in Cumilla City on Wednesday.

This year's theme of the day was "We Together".

CUMILLA: To mark the day, a discussion meeting was held at Town Hall Auditorium of the city in the morning.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Kaiser Mohammad Farabi was present as chief guest at the meeting while Assistant Director (AD) of District Labour and Overseas Employment Office Debabrata Ghosh was in the chair.

Among others, Additional Police Super (Promoted to SP) Abdullah Al Mamun, Sonali Bank, Cumilla Regional General Manager Md Nurul Haque, and Polytechnic Training Institute Principal Nazrul Islam were present as special guests.

Later, Tk 27,500 was given as stipend to each of 13 students.

Earlier, a rally was brought out, and it paraded the main roads of the city.

GAIBANDHA: Marking the day, district administration, Technical Training Centre (TTC) and District Employment and Manpower Office, at the directives of the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, jointly organised different programmes.

In the morning, a rally led by DC Abdul Matin was brought out from District Collectorate Building premises, and ended at the same venue after parading the main roads of the town.

Later, a discussion meeting was also held at the conference room of DC with ADC (General) Alamgir Kabir Saikat in the chair while DC Abdul Matin attended the function as chief guest and Gaibandha Municipality Mayor Advocate Shah Masud Zahangir Kabir Milon was present as special guest.

The function was also addressed, among others, by TTC Principal M Atiqur Rahman, Manpower Officer Nesarul Haque and Regional Manager of Friendship Abdus Salam.

The speakers said a large number of people migrate in the look-out of better prospects, hoping to benefit themselves and their family members in a bid to change their lots economically.

DC Abdul Matin called upon the international community to act on the global impact on safe and regular migration as an important contribution to building a world of peace, prosperity, dignity and opportunity for all.

The DC also emphasised safeguarding the rights of migrant workers and their family members anyhow as the migrant workers are playing significant role to earn remittance to push forward the country towards desired development.

KHULNA: Officials at a post-rally discussion here on Wednesday have stressed on ensuring safer migration as well as rights, dignity and justice of overseas job-seekers to increase remittance inflow for further stronger economy.

To mark the day, district administration organised day-long programmes, like rally, meeting, mass drama, prize distribution, fair, and cultural function.

The meeting was held on Sheikh Russell International Tennis Complex ground.

Earlier, a huge rally was brought out from Shaheed Hadis Park, and after parading the main roads of the town, it ended at the same place.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Helal Hossain addressed the discussion as chief guest with ADC (General) Ziaur Rahman in the chair.

Among others, Zonal Head of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd Maqsuda Rahman, Principal of Mahila Technical Training Centre (TTC) Md Riaz Sharif, and Principal of Khulna TTC Md Mehedi Hasan spoke in the meeting as special guests.

DC Helal said the government has taken various effective steps to raise skill of the overseas job-seekers through providing necessary trainings and ensuring their safer migration, welfare, rights, dignity, honour and justice both at home and abroad.

Later, the chief guest distributed prizes among the winners of different competitions and crests among three highest remittance senders.

KISHOREGANJ: To mark the day, district administration organised different programmes.

A discussion meeting was held at District Collectorate conference room with AD of District Labour and Overseas Employment Office Md Ali Akbar in the chair while DD of Local Government Mohammad Abdullah was chief guest and Additional District Magistrate Md Golam Mostofa was special guest.

It was addressed, among others, by Senior Assistant SP Mahbubul Haque Sajib, Kishoreganj Technical School and College Principal Engineer Harun-Al-Mamun, Probashi Kallyan Bank Manager Md Khairul Islam, Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd Manager Md Musleh Uddin, and President of Consumers Association Bangladesh, district unit, Alam Sarowar Tito.

LAXMIPUR: To mark the day, a colourful rally was brought out from District Collectorate Building premises, and it paraded the main roads of the town.

Later, a discussion meeting was held, where DC Anjan Chandra Pal was chief guest and ADC (General) Mohammad Shafiuzzaman Bhuiyan was in the chair.

Among others, Principal of Laxmipur Polytechnic Training Centre Engineer Md Mahbubur Rashid Talukder, DD of Youth Development Directorate Md Abu Jafar, and Assistant General Manager of Sonali Bank, Laxmipur Branch, Bhabatosh Chakrabarti were present as special guests.

Later, prizes were distributed among the winners of essay and painting competitions.

PIROJPUR: To mark the day, district administration brought out a rally in the town in the morning.

Later, a discussion meeting was held, where DC Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossen was chief guest and ADC (Revenue) Jhumur Bala was in the chair.









After the meeting, district administration accorded reception to three expatriates of the district for sending highest remittance in 2019.





