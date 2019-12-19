10 Biranganas get reception at Raninagar





They are Maya Rani Sutradhar, Rashmoni Sutradhar, Sondhya Rani Pal, Kalidasi Pal, Sondhya Rani, Geeta Rani Pal, Bani Rani Pal, Khanto Rani Pal, Renu Bala and Sushoma Sutradhar. All are the residents of Ataikula Palpara Village in the upazila.

They were given freedom fighters' allowance, victory festival allowance, a crest, smart NID card and goat in a victory day programme on Monday at Raninagar Pilot High School.

As Bani Rani Pal, Khanto Rani Pal, Renu Bala and Sushoma Sutradhar are dead, so their family members received the token of appreciation on behalf of them.

Lawmaker Md Israfil Alam, upazila nirbahi officer Al Mamun, UP chairman Anwar Hossain Helal, among others, were present in the programme.



























