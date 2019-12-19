Video
Thursday, 19 December, 2019, 11:20 PM
Home Countryside

Two found dead in two districts

Published : Thursday, 19 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125
Our Correspondents

Two persons including a schoolgirl were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Brahmanbaria and Pirojpur, recently.  
BRAHMANBARIA: Police recovered a schoolgirl's body from a bamboo cluster in Kuttapara Village under Sarail Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.
Deceased Jainab, 10, was a student of class IV at Kuttapara Government Primary School, and the daughter of Abdul Hafiz Mia of the village.
Local sources said the girl went out of her house at 8pm on Monday and remained missing.
On Tuesday afternoon, locals saw the body in the said area and informed police.
Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Zila Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The body bore several injury marks, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sarail Police Station Shahadat Hossain.
Police suspect the girl might have been killed after rape, the OC added.
PIROJPUR: Police recovered body of a college student from the rooftop of his residential at Parerhat Road in the town on Saturday night.
Deceased Fardin Mahmud Rafin, 17, was the son of Selim Mahmud of Choto Soula Village in Mathbaria Upazila of the district. He was an intermediate first year student of Indurkani Degree College. Deceased's family sources said Fardin was living with his mother and other family members at that residence in the town.   
On information, his maternal uncle went to his residence and rushed him to the district hospital, where on-duty doctor Dr Arif Hasan declared him dead at around 6pm.












