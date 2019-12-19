Protest against inclusion of FFs names on Razakars’ list



Protests being staged in Boura Town (L) and Sirajganj Town on Wednesday. photos: Observer

The presence of FFs names on the Razakars' list published by the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs on December 15 has sparked protest country-wide.

BARISHAL: Advocate Tapan Chakrabarti, his mother Shaheed Jaya Usha Chakrabarti, Journalist Mihir Lal Dutta, and Jagadish Mukherjee who was arrested by the Pakistani occupation forces and sent to Jashore Jail, were enlisted as Razakars in a list published by the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs on December 15.

Lawyer Sudhir Chakrabarti, the father of Tapan Chakrabarti, was brutally killed by Pakistani forces in a killing field of the district, but his wife and son are now listed as Razakars.

As per the list, a total of 107 Razakars are accused of assisting Pakistani occupation forces in the district. Among them, the name of Advocate Tapan Chakrabarti is in No. 63 and that of his mother Usha Rani Chakrabarti is in No. 45 of the list.

A cultural personality Nazrul Islam Chunnu said the entire family of Shaheed Sudhir Chakrabarti has been working in the development of social, cultural and political sectors of the district for long.

Dr Monisha Chakrabarti, the granddaughter of Sudhir Chakrabarti and member secretary of Bangladesh Socialist Party, district unit, posted a status regarding the issue on social media saying, "Thanks to Awami League for awarding us such an insult. My grandmother and father are enlisted as Razakars, where my father Advocate Tapan Chakrabarti is recognised as a freedom fighter in no. 112 in the page of 4,113. Following this, my father has been getting freedom fighter allowances on regular basis. My grandfather Sudhir Chakrabarti who was killed by the Pakistani forces is also recognised as a freedom fighter, though the name of my grandmother is now listed in no. 45 as a Razakar. Because of political reason, my father is accused as Razakar after fighting for the country."

She demanded identification of those who are insulting freedom fighters by including them in the list of Razakars.

On the other hand, Advocate Jitendra Lal Dutta, his son Mihir Lal Dutta and Subir Dutta alias Pantha were also accused as Razakars in the list. In reality, Advocate Protests being staged in Boura Town (L) and Sirajganj Town on Wednesday. photos: Observer

When asked, former deputy commander of District Muktijoddha Command Mohiuddin Manik, Bir Pratik, expressed his anger over the list of Razakars.

He said the list should be reformed immediately to save the honour of the freedom fighters' families. The authority should apologise for this, he added.

MG Bhulu, an injured freedom fighter, said it is very unfortunate that freedom fighters were enlisted as Razakars.

In this connection, Deputy Commissioner SM Azior Rahman said the district administration did not give the list. However, the list will be amended.

BOGURA: The names of seven freedom fighters (FFs), former lawmaker and Awami League (AL) leaders of Adamdighi Upazila in the district were included as Razakars in a list published by the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs on December 15.

Local FFs demanded immediate amendment to the list.

Journalist and Deputy Commander during the Liberation War Hafizar Rahman of Adamdighi said it is very unfortunate that the names of the FFs were included in the list.

Among others, Upazila AL General Secretary and Upazila Chairman Sirajul Islam Khan Raju, Vice-President Abu Reza Khan, and Former Muktijoddha Commander Abdul Hamid demanded immediate removal of the FFs' names from the Razakars' list.

It is to be noted that a total of 30 people of the upazila were enlisted as Razakars. In the list, the names of BNP leader and former lawmaker Abdul Momen Talukder Khoka, and his three brothers are in top.

FF Hafizar Rahman said the seven FFs who were enlisted as Razakars are: AL leader and one of the organisers of the Liberation War Kosim Uddin Ahmed, former MNA of AL Mojibor Rahman, Commander of Sector No. 4 during the war Mansur Ali, former upazila AL president Taher Uddin Sarder, former central leader of Railway Workers' League FF Jahan Ali, former Chhatra League leader Amirul Islam, and AL leader Fayez Uddin Ahmed.

He also said most of the FFs who were enlisted in the Razakars' list are now dead.

FF Kosim Uddin Ahmed said the authority concerned should explain the matter.

SIRAJGANJ: A freedom fighter and former lawmaker of Ullahpara Constituency was included as a Razakar in a list issued by Ministry of Liberation War Affairs on December 15.

Late Abdul Latif Mirza founded the Palashdanga Juba Shibir in 1971, and was one of the organisers of the Liberation War, and panel speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad.

Hearing the news, locals became aggrieved and demanded exclusion of his name from the list.

Mukti Mirza, the daughter of late Abdul Latif Mirza, said they were shocked after hearing about the list. Accusing his father as Razakar means denying the Liberation War and the independence of Bangladesh, she added.

She informed that her family members are trying to communicate with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the minister concerned in this connection.

She demanded immediate removal of her father's name from the list.

In this connection, former commander of District Muktijoddha Sangsad Sohrab Ali Sarker said the freedom fighters are very happy following the publishing of the Razakars' list, but at the same time they are worried about the enlistment of the name of late Abdul Latif Mirza as Razakar.

He demanded immediate correction to the list.























