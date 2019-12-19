Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 December, 2019, 11:20 PM
Home Countryside

Protest against inclusion of FFs names on Razakars’ list

Published : Thursday, 19 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Our Correspondents

Protests being staged in Boura Town (L) and Sirajganj Town on Wednesday. photos: Observer

Protests being staged in Boura Town (L) and Sirajganj Town on Wednesday. photos: Observer

Some names of veteran freedom fighters (FFs) and persons, who helped the freedom fighters during the Liberation War in 1971, were found in the lists of different places across the country. The names of gazetted freedom fighters Abdul Latif Mirza, Tapan Kumar Chakrabarty and his mother Usha Chakrabarty were also found in the list.
The presence of FFs names on the Razakars' list published by the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs on December 15  has sparked protest country-wide.
BARISHAL: Advocate Tapan Chakrabarti, his mother Shaheed Jaya Usha Chakrabarti, Journalist Mihir Lal Dutta, and Jagadish Mukherjee who was arrested by the Pakistani occupation forces and sent to Jashore Jail, were enlisted as Razakars in a list published by the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs on December 15.
Lawyer Sudhir Chakrabarti, the father of Tapan Chakrabarti, was brutally killed by Pakistani forces in a killing field of the district, but his wife and son are now listed as Razakars.
As per the list, a total of 107 Razakars are accused of assisting Pakistani occupation forces in the district. Among them, the name of Advocate Tapan Chakrabarti is in No. 63 and that of his mother Usha Rani Chakrabarti is in No. 45 of the list.
A cultural personality Nazrul Islam Chunnu said the entire family of Shaheed Sudhir Chakrabarti has been working in the development of social, cultural and political sectors of the district for long.
Dr Monisha Chakrabarti, the granddaughter of Sudhir Chakrabarti and member secretary of Bangladesh Socialist Party, district unit, posted a status regarding the issue on social media saying, "Thanks to Awami League for awarding us such an insult. My grandmother and father are enlisted as Razakars, where my father Advocate Tapan Chakrabarti is recognised as a freedom fighter in no. 112 in the page of 4,113. Following this, my father has been getting freedom fighter allowances on regular basis. My grandfather Sudhir Chakrabarti who was killed by the Pakistani forces is also recognised as a freedom fighter, though the name of my grandmother is now listed in no. 45 as a Razakar. Because of political reason, my father is accused as Razakar after fighting for the country."
She demanded identification of those who are insulting freedom fighters by including them in the list of Razakars.
On the other hand, Advocate Jitendra Lal Dutta, his son Mihir Lal Dutta and Subir Dutta alias Pantha were also accused as Razakars in the list. In reality, Advocate
Protests being staged in Boura Town (L) and Sirajganj Town on Wednesday. photos: Observer

Protests being staged in Boura Town (L) and Sirajganj Town on Wednesday. photos: Observer

Jitendra Lal Dutta and Subir Dutta were killed and Mihir Lal Dutta was shot by the Pakistani army in the city. Besides, Jagadish Mukherjee of Kashipur, who worked in the Eastern Bank of Pakistan, was arrested and sent to Jashore Jail by Pakistani forces, but now enlisted as Razakar.
When asked, former deputy commander of District Muktijoddha Command Mohiuddin Manik, Bir Pratik, expressed his anger over the list of Razakars.
He said the list should be reformed immediately to save the honour of the freedom fighters' families. The authority should apologise for this, he added.
MG Bhulu, an injured freedom fighter, said it is very unfortunate that freedom fighters were enlisted as Razakars.
In this connection, Deputy Commissioner SM Azior Rahman said the district administration did not give the list. However, the list will be amended.
BOGURA: The names of seven freedom fighters (FFs), former lawmaker and Awami League (AL) leaders of Adamdighi Upazila in the district were included as Razakars in a list published by the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs on December 15.
Local FFs demanded immediate amendment to the list.
Journalist and Deputy Commander during the Liberation War Hafizar Rahman of Adamdighi said it is very unfortunate that the names of the FFs were included in the list.
Among others, Upazila AL General Secretary and Upazila Chairman Sirajul Islam Khan Raju, Vice-President Abu Reza Khan, and Former Muktijoddha Commander Abdul Hamid demanded immediate removal of the FFs' names from the Razakars' list.
It is to be noted that a total of 30 people of the upazila were enlisted as Razakars. In the list, the names of BNP leader and former lawmaker Abdul Momen Talukder Khoka, and his three brothers are in top.
FF Hafizar Rahman said the seven FFs who were enlisted as Razakars are: AL leader and one of the organisers of the Liberation War Kosim Uddin Ahmed, former MNA of AL Mojibor Rahman, Commander of Sector No. 4 during the war Mansur Ali, former upazila AL president Taher Uddin Sarder, former central leader of Railway Workers' League FF Jahan Ali, former Chhatra League leader Amirul Islam, and AL leader Fayez Uddin Ahmed.
He also said most of the FFs who were enlisted in the Razakars' list are now dead.
FF Kosim Uddin Ahmed said the authority concerned should explain the matter.
SIRAJGANJ: A freedom fighter and former lawmaker of Ullahpara Constituency was included as a Razakar in a list issued by Ministry of Liberation War Affairs on December 15.
Late Abdul Latif Mirza founded the Palashdanga Juba Shibir in 1971, and was one of the organisers of the Liberation War, and panel speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad.
Hearing the news, locals became aggrieved and demanded exclusion of his name from the list.
Mukti Mirza, the daughter of late Abdul Latif Mirza, said they were shocked after hearing about the list. Accusing his father as Razakar means denying the Liberation War and the independence of Bangladesh, she added.
She informed that her family members are trying to communicate with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the minister concerned in this connection.
She demanded immediate removal of her father's name from the list.  
In this connection, former commander of District Muktijoddha Sangsad Sohrab Ali Sarker said the freedom fighters are very happy following the publishing of the Razakars' list, but at the same time they are worried about the enlistment of the name of late Abdul Latif Mirza as Razakar.
He demanded immediate correction to the list.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sanitary napkins, winter clothes and blankets were distributed among the poor people
Victory Day celebration at Mongla Port
Thrust on protecting rights of migrant workers
10 Biranganas get reception at Raninagar
Science fair begins at Betagi
Two found dead in two districts
Protest against inclusion of FFs names on Razakars’ list
A human chain was formed in front of Patharghata Press Club


Latest News
Three killed as India detains hundreds over citizenship bill
3 Bangladeshis killed in S Africa road crash
Committee formed for dust free city
Mild cold wave hits Bangladesh
Maj Gen Zainul Abedin laid to rest
Amnesty International concerned over Khaleda’s access to health care
Don’t suggest unnecessary medical tests: president
Awami League: From Rose Garden to Ganabhaban
GP must run business complying with Bangladesh’s law: Jabbar
How game theory can help love life
Most Read News
Where were AL leaders when Bangabandhu was assassinated, asks PM
Telenor Norway goes all-in on Ericsson for 5G
Safety and Security Integrated System
HC orders to retake exams of expelled PEC students
Razakar list put on hold amid criticisms
Malaysian labour market opening uncertain: Minister
No stay on Citizenship Amendment Act: Indian SC
2 arrested over Chinese man murder
International Migrants Day today
Missing schoolgirl found dead after 20hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft