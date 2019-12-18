PM visits CMH to see her military secretary’s body



BSS Photo



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visited the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) on Wednesday evening to have a glimpse of the body of her Military Secretary Major General Mia Mohammad Zainul Abedin who died on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister went to the CMH around 7:30pm where she spent some time with Zainul Abedin’s family members and consoled them.



PM’s Military Advisor Major General (retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique and Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed were present.



Earlier, the body of Zainul Abedin arrived here around 6pm from Singapore.



Maj Gen Zainul Abedin breathed his last on Tuesday at Mount Elizabeth Hospital at the age of 59.



His namaz-e-janaza will be held at Dhaka cantonment’s central mosque at 10am on Thursday, said Rashedul Alam Khan, Assistant Director of Inter Service Public Relation Directorate (ISPR).



After the janaza, his mortal remains will be taken to his village Chunoti of Satkania upazila in Chattogram by a helicopter for burial around noon.



Born on January 1, 1960 in Satkania upazila of Chattogram, Maj Gen Zainul Abedin was commissioned in the Bangladesh Army in 1980.











He had been serving as the Prime Minister's military secretary since November 28, 2011.



UNB/ALM

