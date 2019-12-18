Creative education to get priority: Palak



He was addressing as the chief guest the ‘Scholastica Tech Fest 2019’, at Scholastica School auditorium in Mirpur, said a press release here.



Underscoring the need for making bridge between the government and academia industry Palak said, there is no alternative to flourishing innovative ideas of entrepreneurs to build a technology-based country.



He also said, ICT Division is implementing various programs, including Innovation Design and Entrepreneurs Academy (IDEA) and LICT project, for generating youth employment.



‘Our young generation is very talented. They would have to be utilized properly,’ he added.



The ICT Division is working to make internet accessible to grassroots level people by connecting optical fiber to all unions.



Palak said Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had launched Digital Bangladesh by establishing Betbunia Satellite Earth Station on 14th June, 1974.











