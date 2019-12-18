Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 December, 2019, 11:27 PM
Home National

Home ministry didn’t provide Razakars’ list: Kamal

Published : Wednesday, 18 December, 2019 at 10:10 PM  Count : 43
Observer Online Desk

File Photo

File Photo


Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today said his ministry did not give the list of Razakars, Al-Badrs and Al-Shams, it was a list of those accused under the Collaborators Act.

“We have not given the list of Razakars, Al-Badars and Al-Shams. We handed over the list of those accused under the Collaborators Act to the Liberation War Affairs Ministry,” he told journalists at his ministry office.

Kamal, however, said the names of the accused who were acquitted under the Collaborators Act were also attached with the list.

The Collaborators Act was a law enacted in 1972 by the government of Bangladesh to try those who did not side with the nationalist cause in the Bangladesh Liberation War, or politically opposed the liberation war or willingly cooperated with the Pakistan Army or committed criminal acts.

“The Home Ministry gave the list to the Liberation War Affairs Ministry, but they did not inform us whether it will be published or not,” the home minister said.

On December 15, the Liberation War Affairs Ministry published a list of 10,789 Razakars who collaborated with the Pakistani occupation forces during the country’s Liberation War in 1971.






BSS/ALM


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PM visits CMH to see her military secretary’s body
Creative education to get priority: Palak
Home ministry didn’t provide Razakars’ list: Kamal
Irregular migration must be stopped: Planning Minister
Razakar list will have no freedom fighter: PM
2 placed on 4-day remand in Chinese citizen killing case
HC questions legality of govt decision to import beef
Use ADR to reduce judicial backlog: President


Latest News
Challengers topples Platoon in high-scoring thriller to go on top
Please stand up against CAA: Arundhati Roy
PM visits CMH to see her military secretary’s body
Barcelona and Real Madrid prepare for Clasico amid threats
Creative education to get priority: Palak
Home ministry didn’t provide Razakars’ list: Kamal
Irregular migration must be stopped: Planning Minister
Kamal for single digit lending rate from Jan 1
Electricity import from Indian firm’s Nepal plant cleared
US House ready for historic vote
Most Read News
Where were AL leaders when Bangabandhu was assassinated, asks PM
BGB Day-2019 tomorrow
PM’s military secretary Zainul Abedin passes away
Modi presses vision for a Hindu nation
Safety and Security Integrated System
Muktijoddha Mancha attacks DUCSU VP Nur
Parvez Musharraf gets death sentence
France records 391-mile traffic jam
14 dead, 2 trapped in China coal, gas outburst
'Razakar list to be withdrawn if flaws found'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft