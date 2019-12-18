Home ministry didn’t provide Razakars’ list: Kamal



Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today said his ministry did not give the list of Razakars, Al-Badrs and Al-Shams, it was a list of those accused under the Collaborators Act.

“We have not given the list of Razakars, Al-Badars and Al-Shams. We handed over the list of those accused under the Collaborators Act to the Liberation War Affairs Ministry,” he told journalists at his ministry office.



Kamal, however, said the names of the accused who were acquitted under the Collaborators Act were also attached with the list.



The Collaborators Act was a law enacted in 1972 by the government of Bangladesh to try those who did not side with the nationalist cause in the Bangladesh Liberation War, or politically opposed the liberation war or willingly cooperated with the Pakistan Army or committed criminal acts.



“The Home Ministry gave the list to the Liberation War Affairs Ministry, but they did not inform us whether it will be published or not,” the home minister said.



On December 15, the Liberation War Affairs Ministry published a list of 10,789 Razakars who collaborated with the Pakistani occupation forces during the country’s Liberation War in 1971.











