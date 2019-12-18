Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 December, 2019, 11:27 PM
Home Business

Kamal for single digit lending rate from Jan 1

Published : Wednesday, 18 December, 2019 at 9:44 PM  Count : 52
Observer Online Desk

File Photo

File Photo


Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday expected that the bank interest rate for manufacturing sector will come down to single digit from January 1, 2020 for accelerating the country’s industrialization and employment generation.

“Through issuing a circular, Bangladesh Bank (BB) will give necessary guideline in this regard. The single digit interest rate will speed up the country’s industrialization,” he told journalists after the meetings of Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) and Cabinet Committee on Public Purchase (CCPP) at the Cabinet Division in the city.

The finance minister said the central bank formed a committee for giving recommendation and the committee has already submitted a set of suggestions to the central bank.

Through the suggestions, he said, BB has made a guideline and the bank will issued a circular soon in this regard. “Single digit interest rate is essential for speeding up our industrialization. Without industrialization, we cannot generate employment for the huge number of educated youth,” he added.

Kamal said though earlier, most of the borrowing money of the government came from savings instruments, but now the government prefers to borrow money from banks as it is the best sources for borrowing.

“The two main sources for government borrowing are savings instrument and bank, but the savings instruments are the weak tools for government borrowing,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Finance Secretary Abdur Rouf Talukder said the government borrowed around Taka 36,167 crore till October of the current fiscal 2019-20 and out of the total borrowing amount during the first four-month, around Taka 30,600 crore came from banks and Taka 5,500 crore from savings instruments.

But, he said, the government borrowed Taka 26,900 crore during the corresponding period of the fiscal 2018-19 and out of the total amount, Taka 5,200 crore came from banks and Taka 21,662 crore from savings instruments.

Abdur Rouf informed that the average interest rate for the savings instruments borrowing is around 11 percent which is around 7 percent for the bank.





He said the government is going to collect Value Added Tax (VAT) through automation and so the collection will increase from January.

BSS/MUS

Related Topics

Interest rate  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kamal for single digit lending rate from Jan 1
Electricity import from Indian firm’s Nepal plant cleared
Kashmir sees $2.4bn losses since lockdown
Asia markets rise as China-US trade deal buoys sentiment
Israel eyes Dubai expo as ‘portal’ to Arab world
China suspends planned tariffs on US goods
Nasrul slams Petrobangla, Bapex officials for poor performance
US, China mini-deal offers ‘breathing space’


Latest News
Challengers topples Platoon in high-scoring thriller to go on top
Please stand up against CAA: Arundhati Roy
PM visits CMH to see her military secretary’s body
Barcelona and Real Madrid prepare for Clasico amid threats
Creative education to get priority: Palak
Home ministry didn’t provide Razakars’ list: Kamal
Irregular migration must be stopped: Planning Minister
Kamal for single digit lending rate from Jan 1
Electricity import from Indian firm’s Nepal plant cleared
US House ready for historic vote
Most Read News
Where were AL leaders when Bangabandhu was assassinated, asks PM
BGB Day-2019 tomorrow
PM’s military secretary Zainul Abedin passes away
Modi presses vision for a Hindu nation
Safety and Security Integrated System
Muktijoddha Mancha attacks DUCSU VP Nur
Parvez Musharraf gets death sentence
France records 391-mile traffic jam
14 dead, 2 trapped in China coal, gas outburst
'Razakar list to be withdrawn if flaws found'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft