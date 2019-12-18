Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 December, 2019, 11:27 PM
Home National

2 placed on 4-day remand in Chinese citizen killing case

Published : Wednesday, 18 December, 2019 at 9:04 PM  Count : 58
Observer Online Desk

Collected Photo

Collected Photo


A Dhaka Court on Wednesday placed two security guards on a four-day remand each in a case lodged over murder of a Chinese citizen.

The security guards were Abdur Rouf, 26, and Enamul Haq, 27.

“Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain passed the order while Banani Police produced them before the court seeking a 10-day remand,” Sub-Inspector (SI) of Banani Police Station Rokibur Rahman told BSS.

Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested them yesterday and recovered Taka 1,19,000 from their possession.

Victim’s wife Zhang Shu Hong filed a murder case with Banani Police Station on December 12.

The body of Jianhui Gao, 43, was found buried behind his residence at Banani in the capital on December 11.





Hui was a stone importer who had been living with his family in a rented flat on the sixth floor of 11-storey building on road 23 in Banani for last one year.

BSS/ALM


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PM visits CMH to see her military secretary’s body
Creative education to get priority: Palak
Home ministry didn’t provide Razakars’ list: Kamal
Irregular migration must be stopped: Planning Minister
Razakar list will have no freedom fighter: PM
2 placed on 4-day remand in Chinese citizen killing case
HC questions legality of govt decision to import beef
Use ADR to reduce judicial backlog: President


Latest News
Challengers topples Platoon in high-scoring thriller to go on top
Please stand up against CAA: Arundhati Roy
PM visits CMH to see her military secretary’s body
Barcelona and Real Madrid prepare for Clasico amid threats
Creative education to get priority: Palak
Home ministry didn’t provide Razakars’ list: Kamal
Irregular migration must be stopped: Planning Minister
Kamal for single digit lending rate from Jan 1
Electricity import from Indian firm’s Nepal plant cleared
US House ready for historic vote
Most Read News
Where were AL leaders when Bangabandhu was assassinated, asks PM
BGB Day-2019 tomorrow
PM’s military secretary Zainul Abedin passes away
Modi presses vision for a Hindu nation
Safety and Security Integrated System
Muktijoddha Mancha attacks DUCSU VP Nur
Parvez Musharraf gets death sentence
France records 391-mile traffic jam
14 dead, 2 trapped in China coal, gas outburst
'Razakar list to be withdrawn if flaws found'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft