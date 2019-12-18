|
2 placed on 4-day remand in Chinese citizen killing case
Wednesday, 18 December, 2019
A Dhaka Court on Wednesday placed two security guards on a four-day remand each in a case lodged over murder of a Chinese citizen.
The security guards were Abdur Rouf, 26, and Enamul Haq, 27.
“Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain passed the order while Banani Police produced them before the court seeking a 10-day remand,” Sub-Inspector (SI) of Banani Police Station Rokibur Rahman told BSS.
Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested them yesterday and recovered Taka 1,19,000 from their possession.
Victim’s wife Zhang Shu Hong filed a murder case with Banani Police Station on December 12.
The body of Jianhui Gao, 43, was found buried behind his residence at Banani in the capital on December 11.
Hui was a stone importer who had been living with his family in a rented flat on the sixth floor of 11-storey building on road 23 in Banani for last one year.
