2 placed on 4-day remand in Chinese citizen killing case

Collected Photo





A Dhaka Court on Wednesday placed two security guards on a four-day remand each in a case lodged over murder of a Chinese citizen.

Hui was a stone importer who had been living with his family in a rented flat on the sixth floor of 11-storey building on road 23 in Banani for last one year.





BSS/ALM





The security guards were Abdur Rouf, 26, and Enamul Haq, 27.“Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain passed the order while Banani Police produced them before the court seeking a 10-day remand,” Sub-Inspector (SI) of Banani Police Station Rokibur Rahman told BSS.Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested them yesterday and recovered Taka 1,19,000 from their possession.Victim’s wife Zhang Shu Hong filed a murder case with Banani Police Station on December 12.The body of Jianhui Gao, 43, was found buried behind his residence at Banani in the capital on December 11.