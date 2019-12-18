Video
Wednesday, 18 December, 2019, 11:27 PM
HC questions legality of govt decision to import beef

Published : Wednesday, 18 December, 2019 at 8:35 PM  Count : 77
Observer Correspondent

The High Court on Wednesday issued a rule asking why the import of cattle meat from abroad should not be declared unlawful in spite of its surplus production in the country.

In the rule, it asked respondents -- Secretaries to the ministries of commerce, fisheries and livestock and religious affairs, director generals of Bangladesh Standard and Testing Institution (BSTI) and department of livestock – to show cause why they should not be directed to ensure the standard, quality and purity of meat and food in the country.

The bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader issued the rule after hearing a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Mosabbir Hossain seeking necessary order not to open the import facilities of cattle meat from abroad.

Mosabbir submitted the petition to the HC saying that the government has already taken decision to import cattle meat from abroad but no agreement has been signed yet in this regard.

Barrister Md Kamruzzaman and Nazmul Huda appeared for the writ petitioner while Deputy Attorney General M Saiful Alam represented the state.





According to the statistics of Department of Livestock Services, current demand of meat in the country is 72.94 lakh metric tons while its production is 75.14 lakh tons.

