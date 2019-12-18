

Use ADR to reduce judicial backlog: President





"I know how difficult it’s to carry out judicial work. As a lawyer, I myself understand how the judges carry out difficult jobs all day long. Even then, I would say the judges will have to work even harder to reduce the backlog of cases as the burden is increasing day by day. You’ll also have to take steps for using alternative dispute regulation to reduce the growing backlog of cases." he said.



President Abdul Hamid said this while addressing a discussion meeting at the Supreme Court Judges' Complex marking the ‘Supreme Court Day’.



Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain presided over the function. Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq was present at the event as special guest, reports UNB.



ADR is a procedure for settling disputes without litigation, such as arbitration, mediation, or negotiation. ADR procedures are usually less costly and more expeditious.



President Hamid said the government firmly believes in the independence of the judiciary and is also sincere about enhancing the privileges of judges.



He said judges also need to be careful that litigants get their copies of verdicts at the shortest possible time after the pronouncement of judgments.



Asking the Supreme Court administration to bring dynamism into case management using the information technology, he said, “Steps will have to be taken to carry out the official tasks of the country's all the courts in digital system. As the Supreme Court is the Court of Record, efforts must be taken to digitalise its recording system."



Abdul Hamid also asked the Supreme Court administration to take steps for preserving all the activities from filing cases to delivering verdicts digitally.



"Measures can also be taken to produce accused before court from jail and take depositions of witnesses through videoconferencing. The Supreme Court will have to be active in implementing the e-judiciary in the future as the government is very sincere about it," he said.



Mentioning that the Supreme Court has the judicial review power, the President urged the judges to perform their responsibilities with utmost caution.



He laid emphasis on having good relations among the executive, legislative and judiciary for establishing democracy and the rule of law in the country. "It should be remembered that mutual cooperation and trust are very crucial for the success of the each organ."



Abdul Hamid also urged all to keep it in mind so that none of the organ's activities can hamper that of others. "All the branches must give priority to the welfare of the country and its people.”



The President lauded the Supreme Court as it has been working to protect the basic human rights of people and establish the rule of law.



Abdul Hamid recalled with deep gratitude its former brave judges who contributed to establishing the rule of law without compromising with their conscience and bowing down to guns.



He also mentioned the important role of lawyers in establishing justice and the rule of law, and hoped that they will help ensure prompt justice for people with their intellect, wisdom, honesty, sincerity, and exercising knowledge more and more.











The Supreme Court observed the day on Wednesday for the third time as the apex court started its operation on this day in 1972.



