DoE fined four brick kilns Tk 35 lakh

A mobile court of the Department of Environment (DoE) on Wednesday fined owners of four unauthorized brick kilns in Savar Tk 35 lakh.





Those brick fields fined are: Titras Bricks, Mitali Bricks, MR Bricks and Mim Bricks in Salehpur area of Aminbazar area.









The court conducted a daylong drive that began at 10:00am.













Some parts of the brick kilns were also demolished during the drive.







The mobile court, led by executive magistrate Maksudul Islam, imposed the fine.