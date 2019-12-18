DoE fined four brick kilns Tk 35 lakh

Video
Wednesday, 18 December, 2019
Countryside

Published : Wednesday, 18 December, 2019 at 8:13 PM
Our Correspondent

A mobile court of the Department of Environment (DoE) on Wednesday fined owners of four unauthorized brick kilns in Savar Tk 35 lakh.

Those brick fields fined are: Titras Bricks, Mitali Bricks, MR Bricks and Mim Bricks in Salehpur area of Aminbazar area.

The mobile court, led by executive magistrate Maksudul Islam, imposed the fine.

The court conducted a daylong drive that began at 10:00am.





Some parts of the brick kilns were also demolished during the drive.

