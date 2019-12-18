Boy run over by bus

An eleven-year-old boy was run over by a bus in Begumganj upazila of Noakhali on Wednesday afternoon.



Deceased Saimun was the son of Badsha Mia, a resident of Taiyabpur village under Chhayani union in the upazila.







Locals said a bus hit Saimun while crossing the road in Chandraganj Purbo Bazar area, leaving him dead on the spot.



Begumganj Police Station officer in-charge (OC) Harun-or-Rashid said on information, Chandraganj Highway police recovered the body and sent it to a hospital morgue.















An unnatural death case was filed in this connection, the OC added.









MRM/MUS/LY

