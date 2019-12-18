Video
Wednesday, 18 December, 2019
Inter-district robber leader, assistant arrested

Published : Wednesday, 18 December, 2019
Police arrested an inter-district robber gang leader and his associate in Sonargaon upazila of Narayanganj early Wednesday.

The arrested robbers are ring leader Saddam alias Tali Saddam, 30, and Md Rabbi, 24, residents of Mograpara union under the upazila. Saddam is an accused in 12 robbery cases and Rabbi in six cases.

Sonargaon Police Station sub-inspector Abul Kalam Azad said a team of police conducted a drive in Mograpara intersection area at early hours and arrested them from under the Menikhali Bridge.





They have involved in robberies in Sonargaon, Madanpur and Gazaria Police Station area on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway, the SI said.

