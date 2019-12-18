Video
Wednesday, 18 December, 2019
Allowing judge’s son as lawyer, HC stays gazette notification

Published : Wednesday, 18 December, 2019 at 7:26 PM
Observer Online Desk

The High Court on Wednesday stayed a gazette notification on the enlistment of the son of a justice as an HC lawyer although he failed the enrollment examination.
      
The bench of Justice Tariq ul Hakim and Justice Md Iqbal Kabir also issued a rule asking the government to explain why the publication of the gazette notification should not be declared illegal, reports UNB.

With the stay order, Jumman Siddique will not be allowed to practise at the High Court, said Syed Sayedul Haque Suman, one of the writ petitioners.

Earlier, four other benches felt embarrassed and expressed their inability to hear the writ petition on November 21 and 28 and December 11 and 15 as the name of justice son was involved in the matter.





Suman and Advocate Ishrat Hasan filed the petition on November 21.

According to the petition, Jumman failed to secure pass marks in the Bangladesh Bar Council examination. But on October 31, a gazette notification was published allowing him to practise at the High Court.



