BCB releases pace bowling coach Langeveldt





Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) released Tigers’ South African pace bowling coach Charl Langeveldt following a request from Cricket South Africa (CSA).

Langeveldt joined the Bangladesh team as a coaching staff in July last and his contract was due to end in 2021.







UNB/ALM



The former South Africa paceman is expected to take up a coaching role with the CSA.BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury on Wednesday said: “We’ve received a formal request from the CSA for releasing him as we value our strong cricketing relationship with it.”“We’ve also taken into consideration that he was a South African international cricketer and we understand that he also wants to work with his own team. So, the BCB has decided to release him with immediate effect,” Nizam further said.