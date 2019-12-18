Man, son killed as bus hits CNG





A man and his son were killed and three other family members injured as a bus rammed into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Chakaria upazila of Cox's Bazar early Wednesday.



The deceased were identified as the auto-rickshaw driver Nurul Alam alias Nuru, 32, a resident of Khutakhali union in the upazila, and his son Manur Alam, 8.



The injured are Nuru's wife Moykun Nahar 22, her younger son Abdur Rahim and Nuru's cousin Nurul Alam. Of them, condition of Moykun and Abdur Rahim is critical.



Eyewitnesses said a bus of 'Saudia Paribahan' hit a a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on which Nuru alongwith his family was returning home around 12:30 am, leaving two dead on the spot.







The injured were admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.





Malumghat Highway Police outpost in-charge sub-inspector Jasim Uddin confirmed the matter.

















FI/MUS/LY







