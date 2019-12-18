|
Motorcyclist killed in road crash
A man was killed and another injured after a truck hit a motorcycle in Atrai upazila of Naogaon on Wednesday afternoon.
Deceased Babu, 40, hailed from Prannathpur village in Adamdighi upazila of Bogura.
Witnesses said a sand-laden truck smashed a motorcycle in West Mirpur area on the Atrai-Naogaon highway in the afternoon, leaving biker Babu dead on the spot and a pillion injured.
Injured Jonny was rushed to Raninagar Upazila Health Complex.
The body was sent to local hospital morgue.
Police seized the truck and motorcycle from the spot, said Atrai Police Station officer in-charge Md Moslem Uddin.
