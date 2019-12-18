Motorcyclist killed in road crash

A man was killed and another injured after a truck hit a motorcycle in Atrai upazila of Naogaon on Wednesday afternoon.





Deceased Babu, 40, hailed from Prannathpur village in Adamdighi upazila of Bogura.





Witnesses said a sand-laden truck smashed a motorcycle in West Mirpur area on the Atrai-Naogaon highway in the afternoon, leaving biker Babu dead on the spot and a pillion injured.





Injured Jonny was rushed to Raninagar Upazila Health Complex.

















Police seized the truck and motorcycle from the spot, said Atrai Police Station officer in-charge Md Moslem Uddin.





The body was sent to local hospital morgue.