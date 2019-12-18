Sabbir, Malan guide Warriors to 2nd victory



UNB Photo





Rangers batted first after winning the toss and scored a challenging total of 181 for 8 in 20 overs, riding on a superb fifty by Mohammad Shahzad.



In reply, Cumilla Warriors chased down the target scoring 182 runs for the loss of four wickets in 19.4 overs.



Sri Lankan opener Bhanuka Rajapaksa and national opener Soumya Sarkar made a solid foundation of the Warriors innings, scoring 61 runs in six overs in the opening stand.



Rajapaksa scored 32 runs off just 15 balls, hitting four fours and two sixes to set the tone for the Warriors, Soumya Sarkar made 41 off 34 with five fours and one six while one down Sabbir contributed 49 runs off 40 balls with three hits to fence and two over fence.



After the departure of three top order batsmen, then Warriors had a big job to do and English cricketer Dawid Malan did the rest job hammering unbeaten 42 runs off 24 balls featuring two fours and three sixes. Later he was adjudged man of the match.



Mohammad Nabi, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukidul Islam and Tom Abell took one wicket each for the Rangers.



Earlier, Rangers posted a challenging total of 181 runs for eight wickets in 20 overs. They amassed 49 runs in just 4.2 overs, riding on aggressive batting by opener Mohammad Shahzad, who quick-fired 27-ball 61 runs hitting seven fours and four sixes.



Rangers lost other opener - Mohammad Naim - early for eight runs, but that did not prevent them to score a big total.



Besides, Tom Abell (25), Mohammad Nabi (26), Lewis Gregory (21) were the other notable scorers for the Rangers.



Nadif Chowdhury (15) and Arafat Sunny (15) also contributed with the bat to put up a challenging total on the board.











Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman bagged two wickets conceding 25 runs in four overs while Sunzamul Islam, Al Amin Hossain and Soumya Sarkar also took one wicket each for the Warriors.

UNB/ALM

