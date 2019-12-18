3 businesses fined







The department's Barishal region assistant director Sumi Rani Mitra and Pirojpur district assistant director Md Shah Shoaib conducted the drive in the afternoon and fined Mizan Bakery Tk 40,000, Nipa Bakery Tk 6,000 and Bismillah Bakery Tk 2,000 under the Consumer Rights Protection Act-2009.



They also distributed leaflets for creating awareness among the people about the Consumer Rights Protection Act and exchanged views with the traders in Kawkhali Port area.



Kawkhali Police Station sub-inspector Sarwar Hossain, and members of Armed Police Battalion-Barishal 10, among others, were present, during the drive.













