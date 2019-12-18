Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 December, 2019, 11:26 PM
Home Countryside

3 businesses fined

Published : Wednesday, 18 December, 2019 at 6:45 PM  Count : 56
Our Correspondent

The Department of National Consumer Rights Protectionin a drive on Wednesday fined three business establishments in Kawkhali upazila of Pirojpur district Tk 48,000 for illegally manufacturing food products and selling date expired products.

The department's Barishal region assistant director Sumi Rani Mitra and Pirojpur district assistant director Md Shah Shoaib conducted the drive in the afternoon and fined Mizan Bakery Tk 40,000, Nipa Bakery Tk 6,000 and Bismillah Bakery Tk 2,000 under the Consumer Rights Protection Act-2009.

They also distributed leaflets for creating awareness among the people about the Consumer Rights Protection Act and exchanged views with the traders in Kawkhali Port area.

Kawkhali Police Station sub-inspector Sarwar Hossain, and members of Armed Police Battalion-Barishal 10, among others, were present, during the drive. 






RHR/MUS/LY


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DoE fined four brick kilns Tk 35 lakh
Boy run over by bus
Inter-district robber leader, assistant arrested
Man, son killed as bus hits CNG
Motorcyclist killed in road crash
3 businesses fined
5 killed in Rajbari bus collision
2 killed in Netrakona road crash


Latest News
Challengers topples Platoon in high-scoring thriller to go on top
Please stand up against CAA: Arundhati Roy
PM visits CMH to see her military secretary’s body
Barcelona and Real Madrid prepare for Clasico amid threats
Creative education to get priority: Palak
Home ministry didn’t provide Razakars’ list: Kamal
Irregular migration must be stopped: Planning Minister
Kamal for single digit lending rate from Jan 1
Electricity import from Indian firm’s Nepal plant cleared
US House ready for historic vote
Most Read News
Where were AL leaders when Bangabandhu was assassinated, asks PM
BGB Day-2019 tomorrow
PM’s military secretary Zainul Abedin passes away
Modi presses vision for a Hindu nation
Safety and Security Integrated System
Muktijoddha Mancha attacks DUCSU VP Nur
Parvez Musharraf gets death sentence
France records 391-mile traffic jam
14 dead, 2 trapped in China coal, gas outburst
'Razakar list to be withdrawn if flaws found'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft