5 killed in Rajbari bus collision



At least five people were killed and 30 others injured in a collision between two buses in Kalukhali upazila of Rajbari district on Wednesday afternoon.





One of the deceased was identified as Farman Ali Mandal,70, hailed from Majhgram in Kumarkhali of Kushtia.



The injured are undergoing treatment at Rajbari Hospital and Faridpur Medical College Hospital.









Rajbari Fire Service deputy assistant director Shawkat Ali Joardar confirmed the matter.











Rajbari Civil Surgeon Mahfuzur rahman Sarkar said critical injured 10 have been shifted to Faridpur MCH. A Kushtia-bound bus of Lalan Paribahan and local bus Arif Exclusive collided head on in Durgapur area on the Rajbari-Kushtia regional highway at about 3:30pm, leaving two dead on the spot.





