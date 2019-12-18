Video
Wednesday, 18 December, 2019
Countryside

5 killed in Rajbari bus collision

Published : Wednesday, 18 December, 2019 at 6:49 PM
Observer Online Report

5 killed in Rajbari bus collision

5 killed in Rajbari bus collision


At least five people were killed and 30 others injured in a collision between  two buses in Kalukhali upazila of Rajbari district on Wednesday afternoon.

One of the deceased was identified as Farman Ali Mandal,70, hailed from Majhgram in Kumarkhali of Kushtia.

The injured are undergoing treatment at Rajbari Hospital and Faridpur Medical College Hospital.

A Kushtia-bound bus of Lalan Paribahan and local bus Arif Exclusive collided head on in Durgapur area on the Rajbari-Kushtia regional highway at about 3:30pm, leaving two dead on the spot.

Rajbari Fire Service deputy assistant director Shawkat Ali Joardar confirmed the matter.





Rajbari Civil Surgeon Mahfuzur rahman Sarkar said critical injured 10 have been shifted to Faridpur MCH.

LY


