Wednesday, 18 December, 2019, 11:25 PM
Razakar list put on hold amid criticisms

Published : Wednesday, 18 December, 2019 at 6:39 PM
Observer Online Desk

The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs has withheld the Razakar list amid huge criticisms across the country for having names of freedom fighters in it.

The list has also been removed from the ministry’s website, reports UNB.

Responding to a question, Liberation War Affairs Secretary SM Arifur Rahman said the date to publish a fresh list is yet to be fixed.

The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs on Sunday published a list of 10,789 Razakars who had collaborated with the Pakistani occupation forces during the War of Liberation in 1971.

But the official list drew huge criticisms as the names of several freedom fighters are on it.

The name of International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) chief prosecutor Golam Arif Tipu has also appeared on the list.

In serial 89 of Rajshahi division (overall 606), there are names of five people, including Arif. The four others are advocate Mohsin Ali, advocate Abdus Salam, then deputy commissioner of Rajshahi Abdur Rouf and then police officer SM Abu Taleb.

The name of Language Movement veteran and war-wounded freedom fighter from Barishal among others is also there.





Besides, 26 Hindu community members and six women were mentioned as Razakars in the list which contains names of around 1,000 collaborators from Barishal.


