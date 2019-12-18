

Soldier drown during training



An army personnel drowned in the pond of Bir Uttam Shaheed Mahbub Cantonment in Parbatipur upazila of Dinajpur on Wednesday morning.



Deceased Abdul Jalil, 25, was the son of Atiur Rahman, a resident of Ghumti village in Sadar upazila of Panchagarh.



Jalil drowned in the pond during a training session around 7:30am.

Later, the body of Jalil recovered from the pond.



An unnatural death case was filed with Parbatipur Police Station in this connection, said its officer in-charge (Investigation) Sohel Rana.











ALM/ALM/LY



