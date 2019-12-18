|
Soldier drown during training
|
An army personnel drowned in the pond of Bir Uttam Shaheed Mahbub Cantonment in Parbatipur upazila of Dinajpur on Wednesday morning.
Deceased Abdul Jalil, 25, was the son of Atiur Rahman, a resident of Ghumti village in Sadar upazila of Panchagarh.
Jalil drowned in the pond during a training session around 7:30am.
Later, the body of Jalil recovered from the pond.
An unnatural death case was filed with Parbatipur Police Station in this connection, said its officer in-charge (Investigation) Sohel Rana.
ALM/ALM/LY