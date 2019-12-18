|
2 killed in Netrakona road crash
Two people were killed after a lorry rammed into an auto-rickshaw in Kalmakanda upazila of Netrakona on Wednesday morning.
The deceased were identified as Kaiyum, 55, a resident of Anandapur village in the upazila, and Jamal Munshi, 58, of Baniapara village in Durgapur upazila.
Locals said a stone-laden lorry smashed an auto-rickshaw in Amtoilo area around 10:30 am, leaving the duo dead on the spot and two other passengers injured.
The injured were rushed to Kalmakanda Upazila Health Complex.
Confirming the matter, Kalmakanda Police Station officer in-charge Md Mazharul Karim said the bodies were sent to Netrakona Sadar Hospital morgue.
SIF/MUS