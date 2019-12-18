Two held with Phensedyl syrup in city

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained two suspected drug traders alongwith Phensedyl syrup in Dhaka’s Uttara on Wednesday morning.







The detainees are Md Mithun, 25, and Md Asarul, 26.





RAB-1 assistant police superintendent Md Kamruzzaman said the elite force conducted a drive in Abdullahpur Fish Market area and detained them from there.





The elite force also recovered 1,156 bottles of phensedyl syrup, Tk 1,040 in cash and two mobile phone sets.















During initial interrogation, they confessed that they are the active members of a smuggling gang and smuggle drugs into the country through Chapainawabganj border area, said the RAB official.





