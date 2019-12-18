Govt. plans to build 29,000 houses for insolvent FF



Collected photo

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huque, MP said the government of Sheikh Hasina has decided to build 29000 houses for the insolvent Freedom Fighters (FF) across the country in the Birth Centenary Celebration of the Father Of The Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman .

The minister said in the first phase, 14000 houses including 150 in Manikganj district would be built in 2020 at a cost at TK 16 lakh each and the rest 15,000 houses will be constructed gradually .



The Minister disclosed this while speaking at a FF’s rally at fortnight long Victory Fair at Manikganj.

The Minister said the rural areas of the country must be equally developed like urban and health cards will be provided to the people to ensure medicare facilities like VGF cards.



He urged the people of all walks of life particularly FFs to be united for building a develop country under the dynamic leadership of Sheikh Hasina.



The Minister criticized the previous governments who ruled the country for about 30 years but made no development for the masses.



Speaking about recent rajakars list the Minister admitted the mistake in the list of Razakars and said steps would be taken after proper scrutiny.











Mozzammel also said that more list of Razakars would gradually be published Presided over by Engineer Tobarok Hossain Ludu, former Commander of Manikganj District Freedom Fighters Command Council , the rally was addressed among others by Freedom fighter Advocate Golam Mohiuddin, President, Manikganj district Awami League , Freedom Fighter Dewan Hanzela, former Chief Enginner, Education Engineering Department, Asaduzzaman Asad, joint Secretary, Central Mukti Joddha Sangsad, Freedom Fighter Gazi Quamrul Huda Selim, Mayor, Manikganj municipality Freedom Fighter Abdul Majid Photo,President, Manikganj District Lawyers Association , Freedom Fighter Obaidul Islam Yakub, Commander, Manikganj Sadar Upazila Muktijoddha Command Council.

BSS/ALM

