

Chinese national killed for looting money

Gao Jianhui, a Chinese national, has been killed for looting money from his Banani residence, police said.



Police have arrested two security guards of the building where Gao Jianhui was residing. They also recovered some looted money and a scarf, a bucket and a piece of wood used in the murder.



Abdul Baten, additional commissioner of Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), came up with the information at a press briefing on Wednesday afternoon.



Gao Jianhui was found buried in an open space beside his house on road- 23 in city's Banani area on December 11. The Chinese man used to import stones and construction equipment from China for Padma Bridge and Payra Sea Port projects.



The arrested security guards are: Abdur Rauf, 26, and Enamul Haque, 27.



They were detained from Gulshan area on Tuesday night in this connection and confessed to their involvement in the killing.



Wife of Gao Jianhui, their two children, brother and the first secretary of the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka, among others, were present at the briefing.



The police officials said the arrested security guards during interrogation confessed that they committed the crime for changing their lots with his money.



They planned to kill the man aiming to loot his money as he was staying alone in the flat.



As per of the plan, they went to his flat on the sixth floor in the evening on December 10, and knocked the door.



As Gao Jianhui opened the door, the guards sought water to drink from him. At one stage, Inamul tied a scarf around the neck of Gao Jianhui and Rouf grasped his waist, said the DMP official.



After confirming his death, they looted a laptop, Tk 3 lakh in cash and a cell phone set from there.



They, later, buried the body around 11:00 pm and shared the money, he added.



