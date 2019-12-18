Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 December, 2019, 11:25 PM
Home International

Nirbhaya case verdict

India Supreme Court dismisses convict's plea

Published : Wednesday, 18 December, 2019 at 5:16 PM  Count : 101
Observer Online Desk

India Supreme Court dismisses convict's plea

India Supreme Court dismisses convict's plea


The Indian  Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the review petition of one of the death-row convicts, Akshay Kumar Singh, in Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice R Banumathi said there are no ground to review the 2017 verdict and the contentions raised by convict Akshay Kumar Singh were already considered by the top court in the main judgment, reports Times of India.

Asha Devi, mother of the victim, expressed her relief after SC's verdict and said,"I am very happy."

As soon as the bench pronounced the verdict, advocate A P Singh, appearing for convict Akshay, sought three weeks time to file mercy petition before the President. However, the bench said that the mercy petition can be filed within the stipulated time as mentioned in the law.

On December 16, 2012, a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern was savagely gang-raped in a moving bus and left for dead on a Delhi street.

A total of six men were convicted in the case, namely: Vinay Sharma, Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, Akshay Kumar Singh, Ram Singh and the sixth was a juvenile.

Out of the six, Ram Singh allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail in 2015 and the juvenile was sentenced three years of punishment in a reform home and released in 2015.

In May 2017, the rest of the four convicts- Mukesh, Akshay, Pawan and Vinay had knocked the doors of the apex court against a Delhi High Court order which confirmed the capital punishment awarded to them by the trial court in September 2013.





Subsequently, the three convicts besides Akshay had sought review of the judgment but it was dismissed.

But Akshay, earlier this month, moved the court seeking review of its 2017 verdict which upheld the death penalty awarded to him and three others in the case. Akshay sought modification and leniency in the sentence.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Please stand up against CAA: Arundhati Roy
US House ready for historic vote
HK activists refused travel to Macao
Hundreds of thousands protest in France
India Supreme Court dismisses convict's plea
22 killed in Russian air attack in Syria
No stay on Citizenship Amendment Act: Indian SC
Impeachment vote set for Wednesday as Trump rages


Latest News
Challengers topples Platoon in high-scoring thriller to go on top
Please stand up against CAA: Arundhati Roy
PM visits CMH to see her military secretary’s body
Barcelona and Real Madrid prepare for Clasico amid threats
Creative education to get priority: Palak
Home ministry didn’t provide Razakars’ list: Kamal
Irregular migration must be stopped: Planning Minister
Kamal for single digit lending rate from Jan 1
Electricity import from Indian firm’s Nepal plant cleared
US House ready for historic vote
Most Read News
Where were AL leaders when Bangabandhu was assassinated, asks PM
BGB Day-2019 tomorrow
PM’s military secretary Zainul Abedin passes away
Modi presses vision for a Hindu nation
Safety and Security Integrated System
Muktijoddha Mancha attacks DUCSU VP Nur
Parvez Musharraf gets death sentence
France records 391-mile traffic jam
14 dead, 2 trapped in China coal, gas outburst
'Razakar list to be withdrawn if flaws found'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft