

India Supreme Court dismisses convict's plea

The Indian Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the review petition of one of the death-row convicts, Akshay Kumar Singh, in Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice R Banumathi said there are no ground to review the 2017 verdict and the contentions raised by convict Akshay Kumar Singh were already considered by the top court in the main judgment, reports Times of India.



Asha Devi, mother of the victim, expressed her relief after SC's verdict and said,"I am very happy."



As soon as the bench pronounced the verdict, advocate A P Singh, appearing for convict Akshay, sought three weeks time to file mercy petition before the President. However, the bench said that the mercy petition can be filed within the stipulated time as mentioned in the law.



On December 16, 2012, a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern was savagely gang-raped in a moving bus and left for dead on a Delhi street.



A total of six men were convicted in the case, namely: Vinay Sharma, Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, Akshay Kumar Singh, Ram Singh and the sixth was a juvenile.



Out of the six, Ram Singh allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail in 2015 and the juvenile was sentenced three years of punishment in a reform home and released in 2015.



In May 2017, the rest of the four convicts- Mukesh, Akshay, Pawan and Vinay had knocked the doors of the apex court against a Delhi High Court order which confirmed the capital punishment awarded to them by the trial court in September 2013.











Subsequently, the three convicts besides Akshay had sought review of the judgment but it was dismissed.



