Wednesday, 18 December, 2019, 11:25 PM
Maj Gen Zainul Abedin’s namaz-e-janaza on Thursday morning

Published : Wednesday, 18 December, 2019 at 5:08 PM  Count : 80
Observer Online Desk

The body of Prime Minister's Military Secretary Major General Mia Mohammad Zainul Abedin will be brought home on Wednesday evening.

“His namaz-e-janaza will be held at Dhaka cantonment’s central mosque at 10am on Thursday,” said Rashedul Alam Khan, Assistant Director of Inter Service Public Relation Directorate (ISPR), reports UNB.

Maj Gen Zainul Abedin breathed his last on Tuesday at Mount Elizabeth Hospital at the age of 59.

His body will arrive from Singapore at 6pm and will be kept at Combined Military Hospital (CMH).

After a namaz-e-janaza, his mortal remains will be taken to his village Chunoti of Satkania upazila by helicopter for burial around noon.





Born on January 1, 1960 in Satkania upazila of Chattogram, Maj Gen Zainul Abedin was commissioned in the Bangladesh Army in 1980.

He had been serving as the Prime Minister's military secretary since November 28, 2011.



