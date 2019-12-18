RMG workers block road in Uttara







several hundreds workers of Top Jeas Ltd put up barricade in Azampur on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway at about 12 noon.



Police tried to remove the workers from the highway, but they failed.



Later, the workers withdrew barricade at about 3pm as Uttara zone deputy police commissioner Navid Kamal Shaibal talked to the workers and ensured them of taking steps in realising their dues.



LY



Garment workers blockade the road in Uttara on Wednesday demanding their arrear salaries, disrupting vehicular movement for hours.several hundreds workers of Top Jeas Ltd put up barricade in Azampur on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway at about 12 noon.Police tried to remove the workers from the highway, but they failed.