Wednesday, 18 December, 2019, 11:25 PM
BNP lawyer Kayser secures bail

Published : Wednesday, 18 December, 2019 at 4:05 PM
Observer Correspondent

BNP's law affairs secretary Barrister Kayser Kamal has secured six-month interim bail in a case filed over adultery.

An High Court bench of Md Habibul Gani and Justice Md Badruzzaman granted the bail on Wednesday.

Senior lawyer Khandaker Mahbub Hossain and Barrister Ruhul Quddus stood for Kayser Kamal on the hearing.  

On December 4, police arrested the lawyer from near the Square Hospitals in city's Panthapath after filing of the case.

He was sent to jail the next day.

According to the prosecution, it was alleged that Barrister Atiqur Rahman said he spotted his wife getting on Kayser's car in the evening of December 4.

Atiqur got into a heated argument with Kayser as an enthusiastic mob gathered around them. Later, police arrived at the spot and took Kayser to Kalabagan Police Station.

Atiqur stated in the complaint that Kayser had been having an affair with his wife since February 8 last year when Khaleda was convicted in the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case.






