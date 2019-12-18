Video
Wednesday, 18 December, 2019, 11:24 PM
Home National

PM Hasina orders correction in Razakar list

Published : Wednesday, 18 December, 2019 at 3:17 PM  Count : 119
Observer Online Desk

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed two ministries to correct the erroneous list of wartime collaborators after verifications.

The instruction came following criticism about the list recently released by the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs and prepared by the home ministry, reports bdnews24.com.

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader confirmed the development to reporters after a meeting of the party in Dhaka on Wednesday.

“The issue has caught our attention and our leader is aware of it. The prime minister has instructed the liberation war affairs ministry and the home ministry in this regard,” he said.

“The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs has already promised to correct the mistakes. Our leader has also instructed them to publish a new list by correcting the errors so that there is no confusion here.”

On Tuesday, Freedom fighters demanded a swift review of the list of collaborators of the Pakistani forces after names of some of them and members of martyrs’ families appeared on it.

War Crimes Fact Finding Committee, Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee, and Sector Commanders’ Forum called for identification of those responsible for the controversy and action against them as well.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs released the list of 10,789 Bengalis who collaborated with the Pakistani occupation forces during the Liberation War in 1971.





Earlier in a statement, the ministry said that it did not make any input into the list of 10,789 members of Razakar, Al-Badr, Al-Shams, Shanti Committee and other anti-liberation forces published on Dec 15. The home ministry-prepared list was published without any change, it said.


