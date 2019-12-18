Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 December, 2019, 11:24 PM
Home National

19th span of Padma Bridge installed

Published : Wednesday, 18 December, 2019 at 3:13 PM  Count : 116
Observer Online Desk

19th span of Padma Bridge installed

19th span of Padma Bridge installed



Nearly half of the Padma Bridge became visible after the installation of the 19th span at Majher Char in Shibchar upazila of Madaripur on Wednesday.

The 3,140-ton 4-C span was installed around 1:30pm, said Deputy Assistant Engineer of Padma Bridge Project Humayun Kabir, reports UNB.

It was brought by Tian-E crane near pillar no 20-21 from Mawa construction yard-1 at noon.

On December 11, the 18th span of the bridge was installed, making 2,700 meter of the bridge visible. The length of the 19th span is 150 metres.

The 6.15-kilometre bridge will have 41 spans, each 150 metres long.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on October 17 said the construction work on the Padma Bridge will be completed by June 2021.

Once in operation, the Padma Bridge, Bangladesh's largest infrastructure project till date, will connect 21 southern districts with the capital and boost the GDP by 1 percent.






TF

Related Topics

Padma Bridge  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PM visits CMH to see her military secretary’s body
Creative education to get priority: Palak
Home ministry didn’t provide Razakars’ list: Kamal
Irregular migration must be stopped: Planning Minister
Razakar list will have no freedom fighter: PM
2 placed on 4-day remand in Chinese citizen killing case
HC questions legality of govt decision to import beef
Use ADR to reduce judicial backlog: President


Latest News
Challengers topples Platoon in high-scoring thriller to go on top
Please stand up against CAA: Arundhati Roy
PM visits CMH to see her military secretary’s body
Barcelona and Real Madrid prepare for Clasico amid threats
Creative education to get priority: Palak
Home ministry didn’t provide Razakars’ list: Kamal
Irregular migration must be stopped: Planning Minister
Kamal for single digit lending rate from Jan 1
Electricity import from Indian firm’s Nepal plant cleared
US House ready for historic vote
Most Read News
Where were AL leaders when Bangabandhu was assassinated, asks PM
BGB Day-2019 tomorrow
PM’s military secretary Zainul Abedin passes away
Modi presses vision for a Hindu nation
Safety and Security Integrated System
Muktijoddha Mancha attacks DUCSU VP Nur
Parvez Musharraf gets death sentence
France records 391-mile traffic jam
14 dead, 2 trapped in China coal, gas outburst
'Razakar list to be withdrawn if flaws found'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft