Keraniganj factory fire death toll stands at 20



One more victim of Keraniganj plastic factory fire died at the burn unit of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Wednesday, raising the death toll to 20.

So far, 20 workers have died from burns while may undergoing treatment at the DMCH.





LY





The victim was identified as Sohan, 19.Samanta Lal Sen, the coordinator of the burn unit at the DMCH, said Sohan had 50 percent of her body burntA fire broke out at Prime Pack and Plastic Industries Ltd in Chunkutia area on December 11.On information, 10 fire fighting units rushed to the scene and put the blaze under control over an hour of frantic efforts.