HC orders to arrest those set ablaze street urchin







The High Court on Wednesday ordered Motijheel Police Station OC to arrest those involved in setting fire to a 10-year-old street urchin in city's Fakirerpool area.





On Monday, a beggar in Motijheel area took Selim, the burnt child, to the burns unit of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital. The media reported the incident on Tuesday.





Motijheel Police Station SI Jalal Uddin said they have talked to the boy.



He said, "The boy told us that a rickshaw puller had set him on fire. We're trying to find out the witnesses of the incident to know what happened on that day."

The woman whom Selim addressed as mother told police Selim argued with a rickshaw puller, said Jalal Uddin, sub-inspector of Motijheel Police.













An HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order after hearing on the petition filed by lawyer Md MoniruzzamanThe court also issued a rule asking the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs to submit its report within 40 days to inform what steps have been taken for the rehabilitation of the street children.Earlier on Tuesday different newspaper ran a report over setting fire to a 10-year-old child Salim in Motijheel area on Monday. The lower part of the child except his head was burnt in the fire.Selim used to live on the pavement in the neighbourhood of Fakirapool. He used to address a woman as mother, he added.“The boy told us that a rickshaw puller made an ‘indecent proposal’ to his mother on Monday evening; they had an altercation after Selim protested against it. Later, the rickshaw puller set him on fire when Selim went to Kamalapur.”