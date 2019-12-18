Video
FR Tower design forgery

RAJUK's ex-chief engineer Saidur gets bail

Published : Wednesday, 18 December, 2019 at 1:30 PM  Count : 122
Observer Correspondent

The High Court on Wednesday granted bail to former chief engineer of RAJUK Saidur Rahman in FR Tower design forgery case.

An HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice KM Hafizul Alam passed the bail order.

The state lawyer, however, said they will challenge the bail order.

Lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan stood for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) while deputy general AKM Amin Uddin represent the state and  lawyer Md Kamrul Islam stood for Saidur Rahman. in the court

On December 3, the HC issued a rule asking the government as to why Saidur Rahman should not be granted bail in the case.

On November 28, the former chief engineer surrendered before the CMM court. The court, later, sent him to jail rejecting his bail petition. Then, he submitted the bail plea to the HC.





The FR Tower building caught fire on March 27 this year that left 25 people dead and 73 others injured.


TF/LY

