

Tipoo sends letters to 3 ministries



International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) chief prosecutor Advocate Ghulam Arieff Tipoo on Wednesday sent letters to three ministries seeking withdrawal of his name from the recently published Razakar list.

He sent the letter to the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, Home Ministry and Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Ministry, ICT prosecutor Ziad Al Malum confirmed.







"I've been enjoying the freedom fighter's allowance. Despite that my name is in the Razakar list. It should be investigated how my name has come in the list?" he questioned while talking to journalists at his tribunal office on the following day.



On December 15, the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs published the names of 10,789 collaborators of Pakistani occupation forces during the 1971 Liberation War.











Tipoo expresses anger over his name in Razakar list