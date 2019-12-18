

HC orders to retake exams of expelled PEC students



The High Court on Wednesday ordered the authorities concerned to retake examination of the students expelled from Primary Education Completion (PEC) by December 28.



It also asked to publish their results within December 31.



An HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order.



Expressing dissatisfaction over not getting response for the rule, the HC asked the director general of the Directorate of Primary Education to appear before it on January 8 with necessary documents.



Supreme Court lawyer AM Jamiul Haque, who placed the matter before the court for necessary action, was present at the hearing.



Deputy Attorney General Amit Talukder represented the state at this time.



On November 21, the HC issued a rule asking why the expulsion of the PEC students should not be declared illegal.



Some 15 students have been expelled from the PEC and Ebtedayee examinations across the country this year.



The Primary and Mass Education Secretary and the DG of the Directorate of Primary Education among 10 had been made respondents to the rule asking to reply by December 10.













