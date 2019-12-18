Missing schoolgirl found dead after 20hrs







Police have recovered the body of a schoolgirl from a bamboo cluster in Kuttapara village under Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria, 20 hours after she went missing.

The deceased was identified as Joynab, 10, a class IV student of Kuttapara Government Primary School. She was the daughter of Abdul Hafiz of the village.















Police suspect that the girl might have been killed after rape.









The victim's family said Jaynab went out of her house around 8pm on Monday and remained missing.Locals spotted the body at the bamboo cluster adjacent to her house on Tuesday afternoon and informed police.Sarail Police Station OC Shahadat Hossain said on information, police recovered the body which bore several injury marks.