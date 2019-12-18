2 arrested over Chinese man murder







Police have arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a Chinese national in Dhaka's Banani area.

He was residing on a flat of house- 82, road-23. The body was found buried near the house.





Domestic workers found the body and informed the police.





Sohel Mahmud, head of Forensic Department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, suspect that Gaujian Hui might have been strangled.





















Detective Branch (DB) of police deputy commissioner Mashiur Rahman said they nabbed Abdur Rauf, 26, and Enamul Haque, 27, from Gulshan area on Tuesday night.On December 11, police recovered the body of Chinese national Gaujian Hui buried in an open space beside his house in Banani area.