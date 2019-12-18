Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 December, 2019, 11:23 PM
Home National

32 BCL leaders lose posts

Published : Wednesday, 18 December, 2019 at 10:28 AM  Count : 104
Observer Online Desk

32 BCL leaders lose posts

32 BCL leaders lose posts



As many as 32 leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) have lost their posts in the central committee over allegations such as marriage, infiltration and drugs abuse.

Al-Nahean Khan Joy and Lekhak Bhattacharjee, who are acting as president and general secretary of the organisation, announced the decisions on the 32 leaders in two statements on Tuesday night.

A total of 21 leaders have been relieved of their responsibilities after the organisation found truth in investigations against them. The 11 others have stepped down voluntarily.

“These posts will be filled up later on the basis of eligibility,” Lekhak told bdnews24.com.

BCL, the student wing of the ruling Awami League, announced its 301-member fully fledged central committee on May, a year after its council was held.

Dozens of leaders, who did not get the desired posts, staged protests alleging that at least 97 of the leaders, who got posts, were ineligible.

At least 15 people, including six women leaders, were injured in clashes over the issue.

The disgruntled leaders of BCL withdrew the protests after its top leaders assured them of reforming the central committee.

Rakib Hossain, one of the protesters, told bdnews24.com on Tuesday: “These statements of BCL have proven that we were not wrong.”






TF

Related Topics

BCL  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PM visits CMH to see her military secretary’s body
Creative education to get priority: Palak
Home ministry didn’t provide Razakars’ list: Kamal
Irregular migration must be stopped: Planning Minister
Razakar list will have no freedom fighter: PM
2 placed on 4-day remand in Chinese citizen killing case
HC questions legality of govt decision to import beef
Use ADR to reduce judicial backlog: President


Latest News
Challengers topples Platoon in high-scoring thriller to go on top
Please stand up against CAA: Arundhati Roy
PM visits CMH to see her military secretary’s body
Barcelona and Real Madrid prepare for Clasico amid threats
Creative education to get priority: Palak
Home ministry didn’t provide Razakars’ list: Kamal
Irregular migration must be stopped: Planning Minister
Kamal for single digit lending rate from Jan 1
Electricity import from Indian firm’s Nepal plant cleared
US House ready for historic vote
Most Read News
Where were AL leaders when Bangabandhu was assassinated, asks PM
BGB Day-2019 tomorrow
PM’s military secretary Zainul Abedin passes away
Modi presses vision for a Hindu nation
Safety and Security Integrated System
Muktijoddha Mancha attacks DUCSU VP Nur
Parvez Musharraf gets death sentence
France records 391-mile traffic jam
14 dead, 2 trapped in China coal, gas outburst
'Razakar list to be withdrawn if flaws found'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft