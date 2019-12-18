

Senior journalist Azad Hossain dies



Senior journalist Azad Hossain Sumon died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Keraniganj on Monday night.

He was the crime chief of Bangladesher Khobor and also served as a crime reporter of Daily Ajker Kagoj.



Relatives said Sumon had been suffering from heart disease for the last one month and breathed his last at 9:45pm, reports UNB.



He left behind one son, two daughters and a host of well-wishers to mourn his death.











During his career, Sumon was involved with different organisations including Dhaka Reporters Unity, Dhaka district press club and Dhaka journalist forum.





TF He was the crime chief of Bangladesher Khobor and also served as a crime reporter of Daily Ajker Kagoj.Relatives said Sumon had been suffering from heart disease for the last one month and breathed his last at 9:45pm, reports UNB.He left behind one son, two daughters and a host of well-wishers to mourn his death.During his career, Sumon was involved with different organisations including Dhaka Reporters Unity, Dhaka district press club and Dhaka journalist forum.