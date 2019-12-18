Video
Wednesday, 18 December, 2019
Senior journalist Azad Hossain dies

Published : Wednesday, 18 December, 2019 at 9:41 AM
Observer Online Desk

Senior journalist Azad Hossain Sumon died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Keraniganj on Monday night.

He was the crime chief of Bangladesher Khobor and also served as a crime reporter of Daily Ajker Kagoj.

Relatives said Sumon had been suffering from heart disease for the last one month and breathed his last at 9:45pm, reports UNB.

He left behind one son, two daughters and a host of well-wishers to mourn his death.





During his career, Sumon was involved with different organisations including Dhaka Reporters Unity, Dhaka district press club and Dhaka journalist forum.


TF


