

Safety and Security Integrated System

Where does the name Shurokkhi come from?

Here the word "Shurokkhi" comes from the concept of ensuring safety and security of the people of Bangladesh. The meaning for Shurokkhi is to ensure good guard. We are facing different types of security related problem each and every day and because of this, we need to take some initiatives that can ensure the eradication of these issues. Due to technology, social media and faster traditional media; we are simply getting more information quicker and in real time.

Also, our city is getting older and buildings the infrastructures of the buildings are getting weaker constantly. For example, all the electrical wiring of buildings should be changed after a specific time since wiring becomes weaker over time, leading to higher chances of catching fire. We have to ensure proper safety compliance of the building and take up-to-date adequate measures. Shurokkhi can actually provide this though their advanced safety and security system.

What is the main objective of Shurokkhi stands for?

The main objective of Shurokkhi is to ensure security and guard. By using this, we can reduce our security cost and ensure the safety our home, office and industry 24/7.

With the minimum maintenance cost, we can ensure the service and security of the people and make sure that Shurokkhi can protect us in a lot of way.

Shurokkhi can ensure the safety of fire, panic, medical emergency and interior security whether we are in home and outside of home.

What are the mission and the vision of Shurokkhi for the development of digital Bangladesh?

Having some standalone fire safety measures such as a handful of fire extinguishers and fire hydrants only give the feeling of safety and are no way near minimum standard of fire safety. We must have an integrated security system in a building to have the best performance alongside the proper training of fire safety and security. Basic civic knowledge around safety and security is also crucial.

















