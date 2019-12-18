Telenor Norway goes all-in on Ericsson for 5G





"We are happy to announce that we have chosen Ericsson to start building the future 5G radio network in Norway, and I am confident we now are perfectly positioned to be in the forefront of the country's network modernisation," said Petter-Børre Furberg, CEO of Telenor Norway.

"As the first mobile operator on 5G in Scandinavia, Telenor will ramp up the roll out of 5G to our customers in Norway in 2020. The full modernisation of the mobile network in Norway is an ambitious undertaking, and something we are excited to get started on."









A wholesale change of vendors such as this is a tricky process if you want to avoid any disruption to the service. The modernisation of the RAN, which currently uses entirely Huawei kit, is expected to take 4-5 years. So Huawei will be in play during that time, including some of the 5G upgrade work. That implies this is a business decision rather than a security one, which is consistent with the Norwegian governments apparent decision not to ban Huawei from 5G.

"We expect 5G to be the one technology that will transform our society the most in the next decade," said Sigve Brekke, CEO of Telenor Group. "We have been through a thorough process to evaluate all the main vendors' ability to deliver on Telenor's requirements for the future mobile network.



